A memorial gathering will take place in the spring of 2020; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
Nikolina Nadine Davis, 42, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29 (2019) at Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ozark Humane Society of Harrison.
The daughter of Dan Noden, of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Jaina (Johnson) Olesen, of Harrison, was born Feb. 10, 1977, at Omaha, Nebraska. She is survived by her sweet son, Adryan Ginnaty of Harrison and the love of her life for 20 years, Jamie Ginnaty of Harrison.
