Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Deer Baptist Church, with burial at Deer Cemetery; Visitation; 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Nina Braden, of Deer, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 29 (2019) at Hospice of the Hills House in Harrison. She was 101 years old.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Deer Baptist Church. The Rev. Bill Counts and the Rev. Stanley Taylor will officiate. Burial will be at the Deer Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
The daughter of William Isom and Fannie Axie (Taylor) Edwards was born on Jan. 1, 1918, in Nail.
Nina was a longtime member of the Deer Baptist Church. She worked as a cook at the Deer School for 18 years and also as a cook at the Camp Orr Boy Scout Camp. Nina enjoyed gospel music, reading, and solving crossword and word search puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Braden; one son, Larry James Braden; her parents; five brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include two sons and their wives, William and Gini Braden and Robert and Tommie Braden; one daughter, Nancy Beam; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; five great-great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made to Hospice of the Hills, P.O. Box 1927, Harrison, AR 72602.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented