Nina Mae Bright

Nina Mae Glenda (Lenz) Bright passed away peacefully at her Kansas home, surrounded by loved ones, on the 97th anniversary of her birth, May 9 (2020) to be with the Lord.
She was born to Anthony J. and Rachel F. (Crego) Lenz at their home on May 9, 1923, in Ford County, Kansas, just outside of Dodge City. She was the 11th of 13 children. She grew up in Dodge City surrounded by her large loving family.
On Aug. 2,1942, she married Elmer Bright and they moved to his family’s farm near Jetmore, Kansas. To this loving union were born five children. Nina and her husband were farmers and ranchers nearly their entire lives, first in Kansas, then Colorado, before moving to Marble Falls, where they farmed and ran a dairy. Nina furthered her education in numerous ways, always learning and growing. She obtained her GED, before graduating from secretarial school at Twin Lakes Vocational School, followed by LPN training. During the 70s they owned and operated a residential home caring for disabled veterans. Finally, Mrs. Bright obtained her real estate license and worked with her three sons at Bright Brother’s Realty, selling real estate as well as managing rental properties.
Nina’s first love and interest was her family, but among her diverse interests were writing poems, collecting coins, doing art, reading, and immensely enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.
A loving woman, Nina’s deep faith and love of God was reflected in the way she lived her life. In some way, she touched and inspired the lives of everyone she met — not only her family and friends, but countless people. She was loved immeasurably and her passing leaves a void lessened only by the knowledge that she is in her perfect eternal home with the many loved ones who went before.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, and eldest son, Albert (Skip): daughter-in-law, Jane; her parents; and 12 siblings.
She leaves behind her four children David, Chuck (Debbie), and daughter-in-law Bonnie Bright, all of Harrison, two daughters, Mrs. Glenda (Jeff) Immer, of Eudora, Kansas, and Cindy (Don) Aiken, of Shawnee, Kansas; her sister-in-law, LaVona Montgomery, of Overland Park, Kansas; in addition to 20 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 18. On Tuesday, May 19, at 1 p.m. there will be a chapel service at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison (for immediate family-only due to COVID-19 restrictions) followed by an open casket graveside service for friends and extended family at Gaither Cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m with the Rev. Arthur Scott officiating. Friends can watch the Chapel Services streamed live from Coffman Funeral Home’s Facebook page at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
