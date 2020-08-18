Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Still Cemetery near Yellville; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Nina Rose Keeter, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Sunday, Aug, 16 (2020) at Twin Lakes Therapy and Rehab in Flippin.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Still Cemetery near Yellville. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Still Cemetery, c/o Arvest Bank, P.O. Box 325, Yellville, AR 72687.
Nina was born March 13, 1934, in St. Joe, Arkansas as the oldest child of Bee and Idella (Methvin) Still. She was the wife of the late Bobby Keeter.
