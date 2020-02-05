Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Deer Cemetery; An open visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 6, until 5 p.m. followed by a private family visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Niva Faught, of Deer, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 4 (2020) at the Newton County Nursing Home. She was 86 years old.
An open visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 6, until 5 p.m. followed by a private family visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Deer Cemetery. Brother Joe Sain will officiate. Pallbearers are Travis Faught, Landyn Faught, Shea Bailey, Johnny Chalmers, Brad Chalmers and Rudy Chalmers. Honorary pallbearers include the Deer Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness.
The daughter of Joe and Millie (Reddell) Sain was born on Aug. 26, 1933, in Mt. Judea.
Niva was a lifelong member of the Jehovah’s Witness. She retired after many years of working as a cook for the Deer School. Niva loved to shop and to talk on the phone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlis Faught; her parents; and five brothers, Frank, James H., William Devoe, Glover, and Erman Sain.
Survivors include two sons and their wives, Larry and Trudy Faught and Ronnie and Sheila Faught; four grandchildren, Monica Faught Speak, Steven Faught, Travis Faught and wife, Lynn, and Leah Bailey and husband, Shea; three great-grandchildren, Caitlin Fenton, Landyn Faught, and Ramsie Bailey; one great-great-grandson, Ezra Fenton; and a host of other family and friends.
