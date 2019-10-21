Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with interment at Freck Cemetery, near Yellville; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
Endinola “Nola” Shipman, 85, of Yellville, died Friday, Oct. 18 (2019) at Community Compassion Center in Yellville.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville. Interment will follow at Freck Cemetery, near Yellville. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home.
The daughter of the late Arvin and Ethel (Rice) Bogle was born Dec. 17, 1933, at Bruno. She was the wife of the late Zell Shipman.
Commented