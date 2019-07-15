A memorial service will be held by the family at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Searcy, with arrangements by Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy.
Nora Rae Martin, 76, of Kensett, passed away on Wednesday, June 12 (2019).
She was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in Lansing, Iowa, to Orrin Earl Bray and Bashamuth Efursen Thorpe Bray.
A memorial service will be held by the family at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Searcy. Arrangements are with Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy.
