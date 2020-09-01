Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with family in attendance from 5 to 7 p.m.
Norma Dea (Turpin) Unruh, age 91, of Mt. Judea, passed through this veil of life into the loving arms of family and her eternal home on Sunday, Aug. 30 (2020).
Dea was born on Aug. 2, 1929, as the fifth and final child to her adoring parents, Chase Ervin and Emma Luvina (Norman) Turpin, in Scott City, Kansas.
Although a child of the Great Depression, Dea lived a very exciting and fulfilling life of faith, family, fun, love and service. She traveled the country and parts of the world with her six energetic children in tow, following her beloved husband Eldrid Clay “EC” Unruh’s long and eventful Naval career. They retired in 1967 to what is fondly referred to as “God’s country” in the beautiful mountains of Mt. Judea. There they finished raising their children on their family farm eventually adding wonderful in-laws, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren with one more on his/her way, and one great-great grandchild. She lovingly esteemed each of them as her “pride and joy!”
Dea faithfully served the communities she lived in throughout her life through scouting, sports activities, 4-H, EHC, the Arts Guild, and her Baptist Church activities. But mostly she served by always being a good example, neighbor and friend to all she met. As a family we can truly say that we have never heard her speak an unkind word about another person. Dea is the heart and soul of our family and she will be greatly missed until we each in-turn are called home to that joyous, never-ending family reunion and that inevitable “tea party” that awaits us!
Dea was proceeded in death by her parents; each of her siblings, Ena, Edie, Che and Kenny; her husband, EC; son, David; great-granddaughter, Brady SueAnn; and countless other extended family members with whom she adored. What a wonderful reunion they are all having at this time!!!
Dea is survived by her remaining five children and their families: Steve and Kathy Unruh, of Mt. Judea and their children, Justin and Stephanie (Johnston); Sharon and Dwight Pierce, of Mt. Judea, and their children, Cindy (Keenom) and Jill (Wilborn); Debbie and Tim Cooper, of Harrison and their children Amy (Lippe), Caleb and Ethan; Mark and Debbie Unruh, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and their children, Mariah, Samantha, Eric, Michael and Dallen; and Brian and Kim Unruh, of Harrison, and their children, Karson and Hayden.
As a family we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the kindness shown to Dea throughout her life by extended family, friends, her Newton County Baptist Church family and in these past few years by the attentive and loving Hillcrest Nursing Home personnel.
Until we meet again, Mom and Grandma, we will each do our best to carry on your wonderful legacy of love to all!
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with family in attendance from 5 to 7 p.m. Please note that masks are required in the funeral home.
Due to health conditions, graveside services will be family only at the McCutcheon Cemetery in Bass. Pallbearers are grandsons, Corey Johnston, Jason Keenom, William Wilborn, Brad Lippe, Caleb Cooper, Ethan Cooper, Michael Unruh and Dallen Unruh.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to the McCutcheon Cemetery fund please mail your donations to Debbie Tennison, 11037 NC 5070, Mt. Judea, AR 72655.
