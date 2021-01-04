Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with burial at Milum Cemetery; Visitation: Open till 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, with family present 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
U.S. Army veteran Norman Dennis Greenlee, age 72, of Bergman, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, surrounded by his family.
The son of Victor Greenlee and Alta (Kinard) Greenlee Riley was born in Fort Smith, on Nov. 12, 1948. He was the husband of Ruby Greenlee.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Burial will follow at Milum Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday, Jan. 4, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory can be made to Life Abundant Church, P.O. Box 287, Bergman, AR 72615 or Milum Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 302, Lead Hill, AR 72644.
