Odean Patton, 85, of Harrison, died Monday, Sept. 21 (2020).
Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Patton Cemetery in Pyatt.
Odean was born in Pyatt, on Dec. 8, 1934. His parents are the late Onus and Lola (Lee) Patton.
He was a member of Osage Assembly of God Church where he played the drums in the church worship band. He worked in the cotton fields as a young man, became a lead supervisor for Pepsi Cola Company of Wichita, Kansas, was a partner of Stone Lumber Company of Harmon for 40-plus years and later, after retiring, enjoyed working for Wal-Mart for a few years in the paint department as needed.
He was known for traveling in his music band all over playing the drums for events around Harrison and other close areas in the region.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Irene Patton; his daughter, Kathy Cooper; his sisters, Shirley Downs and Lena Neilson; his brothers, Layne and Wayne Patton; an infant grandson, Wester; and his son-in-law, Wesley Wester.
Odean is survived by his daughter and her significant other, Pamela Wester and Danny Morrison; his granddaughters and their husbands/fiance', Laura Cooper, Lacey Kleeman, Greg Kleeman, Carly Tomlins, and Nick Liston; his son-in-law, Gary Cooper; his sisters-in-law, Donna (Boyd) Patton and Donna Ammerman Patton; his great-grandsons Stephen and Levi Tomlins; his step-grandsons, Dominick Liston, Braxton and Laken Kleeman; his step-granddaughter, Savanna Kleeman; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
