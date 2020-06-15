Service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison, with burial at Mount Judea Cemetery; Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home in Harrison.
Naoma "Oma" Holt Bolin, 88, of Mt. Judea, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13 (2020) at Mount Vista Nursing Home in Harrison.
The daughter of William Dewey and Lillie (Flud) Holt was born March 13, 1932, at Mt. Judea. She was the mother of Connie Sue Cross, of Ridgedale, Missouri, and the late William Rex Bolin.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Burial will follow at Mount Judea Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11; the family will be there to receive friends 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Harrison.
