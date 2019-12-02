Ora Belle Farmer, age 100, of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13 (2019).
The daughter of Alvin Kilgore and Edna (Wishon) Kilgore was born Nov. 6, 1919, in Low Gap. She was a lifelong resident of Newton County and the Erbie area.
Ora Belle Farmer, age 100, of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13 (2019).
The daughter of Alvin Kilgore and Edna (Wishon) Kilgore was born Nov. 6, 1919, in Low Gap. She was a lifelong resident of Newton County and the Erbie area.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented