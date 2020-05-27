Service; Graveside at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at York Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Orpha Louise Snider Lampkin, age 93, of Harrison, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 26 (2020) at home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of David and Lula May (Nelson) Snider, she was born on July 20, 1926, at St. James, Missouri.
Orpha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Lampkin; two sons, Jerry and Tony Lampkin; and a grandson, Michael Phillips.
Orpha had two loves; first, her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and secondly, her family. Her deep faith and love of God was manifested in the way she lived her life. She touched the lives of everyone she came into contact with. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She was a homemaker.
Orpha is survived by her children, Sue Hudson, Bill Lampkin and wife Betty, Debra Leonard, Tim Lampkin, Tena Lampkin, Donna Burnett, Anthony Lampkin and wife Chris, Tanya Aliano and husband Stephen, and Alan Trice and wife Faye. She is also survived by 80 grandchildren, which include grand, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at York Cemetery, with Coma Rivers officiating.
Pallbearers are Scott, Keith, Jordan, Gregory, Joshua and Branden.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Hudson, Victor Markle, Joey Lampkin and Ethan Lampkin.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of the Hills staff for their excellent care and compassion shown to their mother during her illness and passing.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented