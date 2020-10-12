Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper, with burial at Mt. Sherman Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.
Orval "Rocky" Lee Carter, age 65, of Jasper, passed away Friday, Oct. 9 (2020) at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
The son of Josia Mae (Canady) Cooper was born on July 31, 1955, in Chaffee, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his step-father, Ray "Sunny" Cooper; his brothers, David Carter, and Tim Jimenez; and his sisters, Suzie Carter and Mary Mansker.
Rocky enjoyed fishing on his boat, hunting, 4-wheeling, and being outdoors. He also enjoyed, working on his Chevelle and going to car and knife shows with his sons. And most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Dianne Carter, of Jasper; his daughter, Susan Dutton and husband Michael, of Compton; his sons, Johnny Carter and wife Marquena, of Harrison, and James Carter and wife Selena, of Harrison; and his grandchildren, Izak, Austin and Cooper Carter, Olivia and Brooklyn Carter, Brant Davis, and Langley and Finley Dutton.
He is also survived by his sisters, Laura Carter, of Viola, Loleta McCollugh and husband Allan, of Dexter, Missouri, Ruth Ann Mcleod, of Doniphan, Missouri, Sheila Villines and Richard Matlock, of Jasper, and Pat Rollinson, of Harrison; his brothers, Johnny Cooper and wife Denise, of Harrison ,and Gary Cooper of Harrison, and special brother-in-law, Dale Villines, of Jasper.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper, with Pastor David Faught officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Sherman Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Larry Mahoney, Wayne Mahoney, Paul Mahoney, Johnny Cooper, Shannon Willis, Dale Villines and David Mahoney.
Honorary pallbearers are Roger Tucker, Austin Carter, Cooper Carter, Izak Carter, Brant Davis, Finley Dutton and Michael Dutton.
