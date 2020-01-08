Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at York Cemetery in Bergman.
Otheta Estella Wood went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born Feb. 9, 1929, and raised in Bergman.
Otheta was always active in her church and loved the Lord. Her family was everything to her, enjoying raising her sons and being entertained by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Free times were spent on the family cabin cruiser, riding horses, traveling the world, and visiting almost every state in the union in their motor home. It was a life well lived.
Otheta was preceded in death by her husband, Joe F. Wood.
Survivors include her two sons, Charles (wife Mary Ellen) and Gary (wife Ann); grandchildren, Jennifer (husband Jonathan Tate), Jessica (husband Jason Lowery), Luke (wife Amanda), and Brianne (husband Josh Curtiss); and great-grandchildren Lilian, James, Dylan, Harper, Anna Rae, Marshall, Nicholas, and two more on the way.
