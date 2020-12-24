Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home.
Ottis W. Beauchamp, age 88, of Harrison, passed away on Dec. 22 (2020) at home with all his loved ones around him.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1932, in Rome, Georgia, to parents, Daniel and Inez Beauchamp.
He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Air Force. He loved animals, gardening and his wife.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicky D. Beauchamp; his father, Daniel E. Beauchamp; his mother, Inez Beauchamp; father-in-law, Roy H. Standridge; and mother-in-law, Lillie Standridge.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Beauchamp, of 65 years; his sons, Wayne Beauchamp, Ronald Beauchamp and Johnny Beauchamp; his daughters, Sharon Wood and Lisa Hooper; 10 grandchildren; seven grea-grandchildren; and a host of extended relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral beginning at 1 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will follow at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
