Pamela J. Frazier, age 60, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 19 (2020) following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Odell Adams.
She is survived by her mother, Willadean Adams Manes, of Batavia; her daughter, Monica Napier and spouse David Napier, of Monticello; her daughter, Casey Gusoskey and spouse Jarred Gusoskey, of Nixa, Missouri; her brother, Keith Adams, of Springfield, Missouri; sister, Lutricia Baker, of Berryville; and her seven grandchildren, Kaydon Paige, Preston, Trenton, Jaiden, Samuel, JoLeea, and Ethan.
Pam's life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse: Isaiah 40:31 — “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from open from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In compliance with the State of Arkansas Mandates for face masks and large indoor gatherings, all persons over age 10 are required to furnish and wear a mask and occupancy is limited to 160 persons .
