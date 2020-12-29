Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison.
Pamela Kaye Bowling, age 64, of Western Grove, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 23 (2020).
The daughter of William A. Braton, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the late Patricia V. (Farmer) Hacker was born on Jan. 29, 1956, at Kansas City, Missouri. She was the wife of Lonny Bowling, of Western Grove, and the late Gary McIntyre.
