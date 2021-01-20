Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, followed by graveside at Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pansy "Lorene" Risley, age 90, of Harrison, passed to her heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 18 (2021).
Lorene was the daughter of Ceaf and Pansy (Pemberton) Arnold. She was born on Nov. 8, 1930. She was a member of Northvale Baptist Church and pianist/organist for the church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Luster Risley; three sisters, May Arnold, Wanda Arnold and Hope Risley; and three brothers Joe, Enloe and Don Arnold.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan McLaughlin and husband Mike, of Springfield, Missouri, and Elaine Pollitt and husband John, of Ozark, Missouri. She had six grandchildren, Heather Neal and husband Tom, of Springfield, Missouri, Nikole Jackson, of Harrison, Chance Thompson and wife Shayne Thompson, of Harrison, Marcus Thompson of Springfield, Missouri, and Lindsey (Thompson) Kangas and husband Gary, of Denver, Colorado.
Lorene has a sister, Marie (Scroggins) Mayes, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations go to Northvale Baptist Church in Harrison.
