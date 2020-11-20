Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home with visitation one hour before the service.
Patricia Ann Mnich, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (2020).
The daughter of Robert and Dorthy (Edwards) Fancher and stepmother, June Seidel, was born on Dec. 20, 1955, in Tampa, Florida.
Patty is survived by her husband, Maurice, of the home; son, Jarrod Mnich and Amanda Beaty; daughter, Jessica Mnich and Kennith Devore; and brother, Robin Fancher.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home with visitation one hour before the service.
Commented