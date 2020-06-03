A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Silver Valley Church; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Patricia Berry, age 68, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, May 27 (2020).
She was born Nov. 28, 1951, in Sallis, Mississippi, the daughter of Sam and Sudie (Jones) Matlock. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Berry; and three great-grandchildren.
Patricia was a born again, devout Christian. She loved her best friend, her little dog, Dixie. Christmas and fall were her favorite times of the year. Hallmark movies were her favorite, and they were watched all year round. Most of all, Patricia loved her family.
Patricia is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Phillip and Lynette Berry, of Harrison, Charles and Karen Berry, of Galena, Missouri, and Shane and Sabrina Berry, of Harrison; two sisters and two brothers, all of Mississippi; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. She will be missed. “BELIEVE!”
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Silver Valley Church, with Brother Heath Kirkpatrick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Gist Cancer Research, 524 Scott Street, Carthage, MO 64836.
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Philippines 4-13 KJV
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Commented