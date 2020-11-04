Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Plumlee Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home.
Patricia Henley, age 68, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2 (2020).
The daughter of Herbert and Margaret Virginia (Kilgore) Davidson, she was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in Harrison.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike Henley; and her sister, Donna Plumlee.
She loved watching her grandchildren, crocheting, taking care of her family members, and being a homemaker for her family.
Patricia is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Christie and Billy Joe Burrow, of Smithville, and Ann and Tim Edgmon, of Compton; her sister and brother-in-law, Doyletta and Gary Still, of Rocky Comfort, Missouri; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Sonny and Tracy Davidson, of Compton, and Verl and Lesa Davidson, of Compton; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Steve Emerson and Mitchell Rains officiating.
Interment will be at Plumlee Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tim Edgmon, Daryl Plumlee, Verl Davidson, Sonny Davidson, Jeff Hudson and Caleb Edgmon.
Honorary pallbearers are the Compton Fire Department, Delano Newberry and Jerry Parker.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented