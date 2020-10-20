Patricia Louise Cockman

Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Crestview Memorial Park, Hot Springs.
Patricia L Cockman, age 74, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18 (2020).
The daughter of Luther Gene and Edith Shirley (Nash) Dorough was born on Aug. 31, 1946, in Harrington, Kansas.
Pat was a member of Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed working with the card ministry, and knitting, being a volunteer at North Arkansas Regional Hospital, making American flags and singing. Pat graduated from Dollarway High School in Pine Bluff. Upon graduating from high school her father recruited her into the Army and she was off to boot camp at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Ray Dorough.
Pat is survived by her husband, Lon Cockman, of the home; daughters, Tracie Tucios, of Grove City, Ohio, and Lona Cockman Vasquez and (Edward) of Texarkana, Texas; son, Patrick Cockman, of Fayetteville; sister, Shirley Chapman, of Hot Springs; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Mark Enloe officiating.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Crestview Memorial Park, Hot Springs.
Honorary pallbearers are Jack Hardcastle, Deacons of the Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church, nursing staff at Select Specialty Hospital of Springfield, Missouri, staff at Hillcrest Home, and the Auxillary of North Arkansas Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Gideons, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214; Food Pantry, Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church, 179 Devitos Loop N, Harrison, AR 72601.
