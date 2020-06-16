A memorial service is being planned for a later time in Ohio; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
Patricia “Pat” Mae Bliss, age 74, of Omaha, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, June 14 (2020).
She entered this life Sept. 20, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jess and Grace (Myford) Stalnaker. She is survived by her son, Duane (Carla) Bliss of Omaha, and the love of her life, Alfred “Al” Bliss, of Omaha,
