Patricia Gail Methvin, age 84, of Everton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24 (2020) in Yellville.
Patricia was born July 26, 1936, in Seattle, Washington, to the late Ralph and Clara (Edwards) Belcher. She was the wife of Bob Methvin, of the home.
A memorial service will be held by her family at a later date. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, P.O. Box 128, Norfork, AR 72658.
