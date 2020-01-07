At Pat’s request no services will be held; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Patricia “Pat” Wittman, 87, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4 (2020) at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
The daughter of the late Robert and Louise (Burkhart) Agner was born at Chicago, Illinois, on April 10, 1932.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Wittman; her sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Bill Cornwell; a nephew, aunt and several cousins and many friends.
Pat and her husband of 67 years spent their working careers at the University of California’s Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico. They retired to Harrison in 1980.
Pat was active in the NARMC Hospital Auxiliary, Bergman Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Art League, Ozark Arts Council and Ozark Humane Society.
At Pat’s request no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Ozark Humane Society, Ozark Arts Council or Hillcrest Home.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com or you may email condolences to her sister, sherrybillc@gmail.com .
