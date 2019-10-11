Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, with interment at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, at Rogers; Visitation: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.
Patsy Ruth Smith, 89, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8 (2019).
She was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Arkansas City, Kansas, to the late Robert Daniel Hogan and Martha Edith Pricer Hogan.
Mrs. Smith was also preceded by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Carl Smith; two sons, Danny and Jimmy Smith; two grandchildren, Curtis Wiley and Tommy Guyll; and a brother, Bob Hogan.
She retired from Emerson Electric after more than 30 years of service. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her flowers, raising a garden, needlework of all sorts, traveling, and, in her younger days, hunting and camping.
Survivors include three daughters, Sharon Wiley (Tommy) of Rogers, Edith Faught (David) of Deer and Helen Guyll (Tommy) of Seligman, Missouri; a son, Carl Smith, of Lowell; a brother, Joe Hogan (Jean) of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members and dear friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Rogers. Condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com .
