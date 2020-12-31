Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Paul C. Memhert, age 80, of Harrison, was united in death with the love of his life on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
The son of the late Ted and Mary (Denning) Mehmert was born on July 2, 1940, in West Point, Iowa. He attended Mary Mother of God Church in Harrison.
He retired from the US Air Force after serving his country 22 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and spent many years overseas. After retiring from the military, Paul returned to his Iowa home and worked for Freuhauf Trailer Company in Fort Madison until retiring. He and his wife Jeanne relocated to Harrison where they enjoyed their retirement years together.
Paul and Jeanne shared a once in a lifetime love in the 55 years they spent together. They shared many adventures and his world revolved around her. His family is rejoicing that Paul and Jeanne are reunited and he no longer grieves her loss.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Mehmert; two sisters-in-law, Parlee Mehmert and Joanne Mehmert; and two brothers-in-law, Jake Cain and Ray Battenfield.
Paul is survived by his brother, Frank Mehmert, of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Rose Battenfield and Mary Cain, both of Harrison; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved him and will miss him.
