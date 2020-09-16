Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Summers Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Paul David Patrick, of Harrison, was born on Nov. 6, 1933, in Enon, the son of Troy and Myra (Baker) Patrick. He passed away Monday, Sept. 14 (2020) in his home, at the age of 86.
Paul’s first career was with the United States Air Force where he worked as a flight line mechanic and satellite systems technician. After retiring from the Air Force, he earned an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science Management from North Arkansas Community College and began his second career at Emerson Electric in Harrison, where he served as quality control supervisor. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Harrison, where he served in various capacities. He also volunteered as a DAV driver for many years.
Paul married Shirley Wilson, of Harrison, on Nov. 3, 1956, at the Capps Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed traveling together in their younger years, especially to Colorado, and trips to the Buffalo River in Newton County as time went on. Paul loved his family very much. He liked to fish and reminisce about fishing as a boy with his brother, Troy, along Long Creek. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and a naturally curious person who would spend hours on his computer learning new things in his later years.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Becki Dudley and husband Tim; his grandchildren, David Patrick and wife Heather, William Vancuren, Ben Vancuren, Hannah Vancuren and Heather Williams; and his great- grandchildren, Jordan Williams, Aniston Bolton, Jersey Bolton and Grace Kathryn Patrick.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents, Troy and Myra Patrick; his son, David Wilson Patrick; his brother, Troy Patrick; and his sister, Imogene Watkins.
U.S. Air Force military honors Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented