Paul J. Vick Sr., 81, of Lead Hill, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 25 (2020).
The son of Arlen and Lola Lee (Brown) Vick was born Feb. 15, 1938, at Witts Springs. He was the husband of the late Barbara Jo Vick.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. Burial will follow at York Cemetery. Visitation will be open Tuesday, Jan. 28, before the service at the funeral home.
