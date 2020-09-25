Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Harrison; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Paul Leroy Howell, born June 9, 1927, in Lake County, Iowa, died at his home on Sept. 21 (2020) in Harrison.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Esther, of 29 years; five sons, Ronald, Rodger, Jeffery, Carmen and Wesley; five daughters, Pamela, Ruby, Nancy, Susie and Ruthie; 24 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura, of 43 years and a daughter, Jill, as well as his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Paul was a long-standing member of the Seventh-day Adventist church.
Condolences can be left at www,DiamondStateCremation.com .
