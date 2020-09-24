A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Paul LeRoy Howell, 93, of Harrison, passed away at home, Monday, Sept. 21 (2020).
He was born on June 9, 1927, in Lake County, Iowa, the son of William and Alma Keene Howell. Paul leaves behind his wife Esther Howell of the home, and many family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Commented