Paul Max Foresee, age 81, of Harrison, passed peacefully and entered into glory on Thursday, Dec. 24 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
He was born on July 9,1939, in Tecumseh, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and two sisters.
Paul was an accomplished carpenter all of his life. He built many strip malls, hotels and homes over the years and was well known for his workmanship. He was the foreman for the original Walmart #2 store here in Harrison. In his later years he worked for Lloyd Monday who was like a brother to him. Paul also dedicated one year of his time to help build the 1st Baptist Church in Diamond City. In fact, he continued to work up to his battle with COVID-19. Many, half his age, were amazed that he could work circles around them and respected him.
Paul leaves behind his wife, Oda Foresee; three sisters, Janell Handcock, Maggie and David Griese, and DeAnna and Roger Kay; two daughters, Jo Duarte and Starlee and Don Contraras; four stepdaughters, Judy (Hall) and Jerry Mefford, Deborah Foresee, Donna and Bill Jackson and Cleo Recoy; and one son, Mark
Foresee, and two stepsons, Terry and Sandy Passmore and David and Becca Kroamer.
He also left behind 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren plus a host of nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family would like to thank NARMC ICU nurses and doctors. We could not have asked for a better, caring, loving team to take care of Paul.
Paul will be cremated at Roller-Christeson and there will be a Celebration of Life in the early spring which will be announced later.
