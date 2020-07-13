A private lakeside memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
U.S. Navy veteran Paul Raymond Merritt, 57, of Harrison, ]passed away at home on Wednesday, July 8 (2020).
The son of Paul Richard Merritt, of California, and the late Patricia Creek was born at Beatrice, Nebraska, on Oct. 9, 1962. He was the father of Ashlie Bennett and Aaron Merritt, both of Missouri.
