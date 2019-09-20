Paula Bellinghausen

Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, with burial at Beckham Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Paula Marie Bellinghausen, 51, of Everton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19 (2019) at home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of William “Bill” and Mary Lou (Tucker) Billups was born at Harrison, on Jan. 6, 1968. She was a member of Mary Mother of God Catholic Church.
Paula loved babysitting and kids. She also treasured spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing and kayaking. She was a loving, giving and sweet wife, mother, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her father and two nephews, Cody Billups and Jaxson Shooter Mathis.
Paula is survived by her husband of 17 years, Brian Bellinghausen; her children, Briar and Brianna Bellinghausen; her mother, Mary Billups; three brothers, Tim Billups (Kristy), Donnie Billups (Kristie) and Chris Billups (Alice); three sisters, Barbara Billups, Erin Rogers (Cameron) and Jennifer Billups; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the Funeral Mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church with Father Jim Fanrak officiating. Burial will follow at Beckham Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Coffman Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented