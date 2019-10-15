Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at York Cemetery at Bergman; services are under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Paula Sue Flewellen, 55, of Perryville, died Wednesday, Oct. 9 (2019) at Conway.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at York Cemetery at Bergman. Services are under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
The daughter of Paul James and Barbara Jo (Belding) Vick was born Aug. 5, 1964, at Harrison. She was the wife of Kenneth Flewellen.
Commented