Marjorie "Pauline" Robertson, 79, of Western Grove, passed away at home on Thursday, June 18 (2020).
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Western Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
The daughter of Reed Henry Sr., and Mellie Gallahorn was born Aug. 29, 1940, at Kotzebue, Alaska. She was the wife of Charles Robertson.
