Pearl Glee (Watts) Hall, 97, of Cozahome, died Tuesday, Dec. 24 (2019) at the Highland Court Resident Care Facility in Marshall.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home. Burial was at Rock Creek Cemetery at Harriet.
The daughter of Everett Ace and Mary Josie O’Neal Watts was born Nov. 5, 1922, at the Watts community on South Mountain in Searcy County. She was the wife of the late Charlie Blair Hall.
