Peggy Lee Nabors, of Little Rock, went to be with her God on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020.
She was born on March 17, 1946, in Houston, Texas, to Carroll Wesley Tabb and Aileen Duncan Tabb. She married Michael Nabors, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, in 1966, at Houston, Texas. They divorced in 1983.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Central Arkansas in 1971, and she and Mike settled in Harrison. She was a teacher in Harrison and Pulaski County.
She was the Arkansas Education Association (AEA) president from 1984 to 1985. During her tenure, she famously battled then Governor Bill Clinton on the issue of teacher testing. Representing Arkansas teachers, she appeared on the Phil Donahue show debating Governor Clinton. It was during this time she and President Clinton and other state and national leaders formed a fond and mutually respectful relationship despite their differences. In 1991, she was an original member of the Arkansas Travelers, going state to state for primaries which assisted in getting Bill Clinton elected as President of the United States.
She was an avid public servant investing time and energy in causes she held dear such as being involved in Highland Valley United Methodist Church, where she had been a member since 1994. She served in numerous roles. She also served on the Parent Advisory Council for the Conway Human Development Center where Melanie happily lives. Her unwavering love and dedication to Melanie’s care has been witnessed by her friends and family alike.
She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved sister, Patricia Ann Radford.
She is survived by her loving son Michael Nabors and his spouse Krysta and their children, Wesley, Adeline, Lilly and Justin; her daughter Melanie; as well as her loving nephews, Brent Radford and David Anzaldua, and niece Kim Jones and husband Chad Jones.
Her legacy is a beautiful, genteel, and strong woman and a force to be reckoned with. Her smile and hugs were contagious, and her family was always first in her heart. President Clinton stated it best when he called Mike to say, “the world could use a lot more people like her.” We were proud of her and she will be greatly missed.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy’s name to Conway Human Development Center and to the Highland Valley United Methodist Church Music Department.
