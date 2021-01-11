Peggy Roberts

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Alpena Cemetery, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel; visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home.
Peggy Juanita Woodworth Roberts, age 69, of Compton, passed away at her home on Saturday, Jan. 9 (2021).
A daughter of Agnes and Melvin Woodworth, Peggy was born April 4, 1951, in Harrison. She raised two children: a son and a daughter.
Peggy was a very intelligent and independent person. She worked as an advocate at The Sanctuary Home for Women and Children. She loved spending time with her grandkids and bragging on their accomplishments. Her hobbies included fishing and staying connected with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Devoe Woodworth; a sister, Brenda Roberts; a granddaughter, Ariel Ohler; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Roberts and Sonny Kitchens.
She is survived by a son, Kevin (Delora) Roberts, of Valley Springs; a daughter, Traci (Danny) Ohler, of Harrison; two sisters, Melva Kitchens, of Naples, Texas and Rita Woodworth, of Compton; 10 grandchildren, Corey (Courtney) Roberts, Tye Roberts, Justin Roberts, Leiken (Drew) Morgan, Chase (Morgan) Ohler, Mercedes (Seth) Estes, Colton Youngblood, Kaedon Roberts, Adalee Roberts and Kalia Roberts; and five great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her niece and caregiver, Tami Haralson, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Alpena Cemetery, with Pastor Brian Herring officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
Pallbearers are Corey Roberts, Tye Roberts, and Kaedon Roberts, Colton Youngblood, Chase Ohler and Drew Morgan. Honorary pallbearers are Danny Ohler, Danny Woodworth, Ronnie Woodworth, Mark Faddis, Garland Matlock and Seth Estes.
