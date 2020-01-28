Perry "Gene" Eugene Wheeler

Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison with burial at Mossville Cemetery.
Perry Eugene "Gene" Wheeler, 93, of Western Grove, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
He was born at Fort Douglas, Arkansas on Dec. 25, 1926, the youngest of 11 children to William Henry and Margaret Ann (Self) Wheeler.
Gene moved to Walnut Valley in Newton County in 1935, where he milked goats and cows and raised beef cattle. He was a US Army veteran, serving during World War II. He drove school bus for Deer Schools for 20 years until retiring. Gene continued to farm until 1993 when he moved to Western Grove, where he was an avid gardener, enjoyed taking care of his yard, and also learned how to cook.
He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard worker and a good, honest person who was loved deeply by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Viola, Ora and Etta; and seven brothers, Columbus, Gus, Charlie, Jeff, Grady, George and Troy.
Gene is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda Wheeler; son, Larry Wheeler, of Bergman, and daughter, Teresa Williams, of Western Grove; his grandchildren, Joshua (Monica) Williams, of Little Rock, and their children, Dallas, Caleb and Makayla, Jamie Wheeler, of Bergman, and his children, William Henry, Ellieanna and Johnny, and Jessica (Jacob) Ellis, of Cabot, and their children, Jaylee and Juliana; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison with Bobby Young officiating. Burial will follow at Mossville Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers are Jamie Wheeler, Joshua Williams, Jacob Ellis, Jeff Wheeler, David Gilbert and Mike Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are Travis Mast and his caregivers at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented