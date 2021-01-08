Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Northside Church of Christ, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, in Paris, Tennessee; the family will receive friends at the church following the service, with open visitation from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the Holt Memorial Chapel.
Phil Powers, 84, a resident of Harrison, died Wednesday, Jan. 7 (2021) at Hillcrest Home in Harrison.
Phil was a Gospel preacher for the Churches of Christ for over 60 years, beginning at age 16 in small churches in the middle Tennessee area. Phil’s preaching career took him to the Saint Louis area; then to Colonial Heights, Virginia; for 17 years to Poteau, Oklahoma; and then to Jasper.
Born in Old Hickory, Tennessee, to Flary Joe “F. J.” and Allie Pearl Powers, Phil lived his life with a fervent love of God. He and his older brother, Douglas Powers, were lifetime friends – securing the closeness of their families by committing them to an annual reunion that has lasted for over 30 years. Among his fondest memories is one of his mother sitting in her chair, reading her Bible.
While attending David Lipscomb College, Phil met Arleene Olds, and they were married in 1958. Together they built a family and had three sons: Mike, Steve and Jason. Their joint ministry began at home – they raised their sons to love God and serve others. In due time came nine grandchildren and they were devoted to them all. Phil and Arleene were married for 45 years until Arleene’s passing in 2003.
To Phil, everyone was important and deserving of love and attention. Like Jesus, he was drawn to the friendless and the helpless. He was passionate for those in need and followed Christ’s teaching that true greatness is achieved through service.
Phil never knew a stranger; he had a kind and friendly word for everybody he met, whether waiting in the supermarket line or in the church foyer. He greeted everyone with a smile and maybe even with a favorite joke.
In 2011, Phil married Rochelle Wallin of Western Grove. Together they shared a deep love of country music and singing. Phil played the dobro and Rochelle played the guitar. They attended music festivals and local singing get-togethers. Rochelle lovingly cared for Phil during his final years at Hillcrest Home until his death.
When Phil was baptized, he made a promise to God that he would always say yes when asked to participate in worship assemblies or teaching a Bible class — a promise he kept.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his brother, Douglas Powers.
Survivors include his wife, Rochelle Powers, of Harrison; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Rhonda Powers, of Willard, Missouri, Stephen and Susan Powers, of Harrison, and Jason and Lisa Powers, of St. Louis, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Billie Christian and her husband, Eric, of Harrison; nine grandchildren, Kristen Powers Stewart, of Bentonville, Kayla Powers, of Springfield, Missouri, Nathan Powers, of Mountain Home, Daniel Powers, of Harrison, Rachel Powers Roth, of Nashville, Tennessee, Zachary Powers, of Harrison, and Mark, Timothy and Katherine Powers, all of St. Louis, Missouri; a step-granddaughter, Aidan Christian, of Harrison.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Northside Church of Christ, with Jim Martin officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Paris, Tennessee, under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Powers’ grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service. The visitation room will be open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.
