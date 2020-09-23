Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Marshall Assembly of God parking lot, with interment a Galatia Cemetery in Norfork; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Phillip Carl Clark, age 55, of Marshall, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 21 (2020) at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri.
He was born in Batesville, on April 23, 1965, to Lee Clark and Delores Duncan Clark. He was the husband of Natalie Schultz Clark, of the home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Marshall Assembly of God parking lot. Please bring chairs and please social distance as best as possible. Parking will not be permitted at the front and on the parsonage side of the church. Parking is available on the street side of the church. Additional parking will be available at Marshall High School, Kenda Drive-In and along the street. A walk-through visitation will be held inside the church at 10 a.m. preceding the service. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Galatia Cemetery in Norfork, following the service in Marshall.
