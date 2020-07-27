Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Phillip Randal Clugston, 90, of Jasper, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 24 (2020). Phillip was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, the son of Walter and Aline (Plummer) Clugston. Phillip, third in their five children, was the last to pass.
Phillip was predeceased by his parents; his grandmother, Lula Ruth; sister, Sylvia; and brothers, David, Jimmy and Ricky.
Phillip was passionate about learning. He was an avid reader, and after serving as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army in Europe during the Korean War, he used the G.I. Bill to attend Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He then went on to earn his Master of Arts degree at Peabody Teachers College. Phillip taught in Fairfax, Oklahoma; Bari, Vermont; Paris, France; Muskogee, Oklahoma; Sardegna, Italy;, and Padua, Italy, before becoming a full-time professor at Ferris State University located in Big Rapids, Michigan. During his tenure he taught a number of subjects including humanities and philosophy.
After retiring from FSU, he moved to Jasper.
Phillip was a highly regarded actor. He appeared in award winning TV commercials and performed in numerous live theatre productions. Among his hobbies were painting, piano playing, hiking, bicycling, sailing and kayaking. He was active his entire life and had only recently slowed down.
Phillip was known for his humor in and out of the classroom, his heart-warming smile, and his kindness, all of which will never be forgotten.
Phillip is survived by two sons, Hans Clugston and his wife Katherine, of Arizona, and Christophe Clugston, of Southeast Asia. Other surviving family members include his granddaughter, Odessa Clugston; niece, Stephanie (Timon) Barr; and ex-wife, Jacque Jetton. Others that will miss Phillip dearly are his fur-babies,Ted the pooch, and his cats, Molly and Motley.
