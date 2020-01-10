Service: 2 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Summers Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the funeral home.
Phyllis Caroline Rhodes, age 91, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9 (2020).
She was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, on Oct. 23, 1928, to Charles and Mary Ethel (Thomas) Brace. Phyllis married the love of her life, Jack Rhodes, on June 4, 1946. They were together until his passing on Dec. 6, 2013. Phyllis and Jack are now together once again.
Along with her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister Charlene, and her husband Carl Belk.
Phyllis is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Charles and Donna Rhodes and Jackie and Bonnie Rhodes; sister and brother in law, Karen and Leon Clemence; granddaughters, Erin Blanton, Aimee Treece and husband Shane; grandsons, Jarred Rhodes, Josh Rhodes, Robby Rhodes and Thomas Rhodes; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends; and one spoiled little dog.
A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt, Phyllis was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren whom she treasured dearly. Phyllis worked many years as a telephone operator. She was a member of Northvale Baptist Church. Phyllis was a talented artist and taught her love of painting to countless others, she loved crafts, flowers and animals.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff and personal care assistants of the Area Agency on Aging, as well as Dr. Coble and ICU crew at NARMC, and the staff at Somerset Senior living for the excellent care during her final days with us.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home with the service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Summers Cemetery.
