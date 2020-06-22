Service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at First Baptist Church Bellefonte.
Polly Ann Moorehouse, of Harrison, entered her eternal home on Sunday, June 21 (2020) at the age of 86.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at First Baptist Church Bellefonte, with Marshall Boggs officiating.
Polly was born Jan. 16, 1934, the daughter of James and Etter (Bridges) Ruff in Tilly. She married Gene Moorehouse on Sept. 21, 1951 and celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Polly was a graduate of Valley Springs and worked for White-Rodgers. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook for her family after church on Sundays. Polly was a member of First Baptist Church Bellefonte and enjoyed sharing her faith with others.
Polly was reunited in heaven with her parents; husband, Gene Moorehouse; a son, James Moorehouse; and her brothers, Lawrence and Gerald Ruff.
Polly is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Darlene Garrison and husband Kenny; son, Danny Moorehouse and wife Tamara; a sister, Joy Rice and brother, E.J. Ruff, of Kansas, Missouri; her grandchildren, Hunter Moorehouse and wife Rebecca, of Russellville, Jacob Moorehouse, Trisha Wiatt and husband Josh, and McKenzie Garrison; and great-grandchildren, Jeska and Scott Wiatt.
The family of Polly Moorehouse wish to extend our sincere thanks to the many friends that have kept our family in prayer.
