R.G. Hudspeth was born to George W. and Alma Burns Hudspeth on Feb. 20, 1930, in St. Joe. He passed away at his home on Tomahawk Creek on Thursday, May 7 (2020).
R.G. grew up in St. Joe with five siblings: Anna Bell, Gene Thomas, Alma June, Patsy Joyce, and Charles Alf.
R.G. was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Thomas and his daughter, Jill.
He is survived by the rest of his siblings; two sons, Bobby and Jim Roy; three grandchildren, Abby, Jake and Holly; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and many friends and neighbors.
R.G. wanted a small, private ceremony with no visitation at the cemetery. He will be buried at Osborne Cemetery in St. Joe.
Pallbearers will be Alf Hudspeth, Gene Curry, Tracy Whitaker, Baker Wilson, Gibson Wilson and Robert Creekmore. Honorary pallbearers will include J.G. Cash, Michael Grinder, Joe Blair, Bud Gregory, Jim Campbell, Tony Stills, Ronnie Ramsey, Russell Goodman, Boone Reed, Connie Stevenson, John Parton, Lynn Hicks, Faledra Hudspeth-Yoder, Dr. Rebecca Simon, and Legacy Hospice nurses and staff.
R.G. was a great man with a giant heart. He loved his family, his dogs, and his St. Joe community. He will be missed.
