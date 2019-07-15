Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Mossville United Baptist Church, with burial at Mossville Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
Ralph Proctor Jr., 86, of Jasper, died Friday, July 12 (2019) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Mossville United Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mossville Cemetery. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.
The son of Ralph and Minnie (Carlton) Proctor was born April 8, 1933, at Murray. He was the husband of Marie (Donley) Proctor, of the home.
