Randy Earl Summers, age 67, of Vendor, passed away Wednesday, June 17 (2020) at his home.
He was born Nov. 3, 1952, in Russellville.
Randy lived in Newton County for 46 years. He was an outdoors man. e was raised on Moccasin Creek where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping out.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Summers, and his son-in-law, Ashton Luckinbill.
Randy is survived by his wife Judy (Smith) Summers, of Vendor; his son and daughter-in-law, Dusty and Sarah Summers, of Western Grove; his daughter, Elizabeth Luckinbill ,of Vendor; and three grandchildren, Talya and Cora Luckinbill and Bryor Summers.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper. Family will be there from 6 to 8 p.m. to receive friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Big Creek Assembly of God in Vendor, with Pastor Phil Pittman officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. ... my God. Psalm 42:1
