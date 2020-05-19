A memorial service is being held in California.
Raquel Cortez Gonzalez, 84 years old, of Salinas, California, passed away on May 12 (2020) at home surrounded by her loved ones in Salinas, California.
Raquel was born in Mission, Texas, on Sept. 27, 1935, as the second child of six children to Emiterio and Francisca Cortez. Raquel, who would also be known in Harrison, as Rachel, was the mother to seven children.
In her free time, Rachel enjoyed keeping herself busy. She loved cooking and boy could she cook! She made numerous tamales for a multitude of fundraisers and she was famous for her chili verde at the Moose Lodge in Gaither. She embroidered and her passion for reading kept her up through many nights. She loved watching her Hallmark movies, going to Branson to see live shows, but, most of all, her time in Harrison was all about volunteering. When she first moved to Harrison with her sister, Rebecca and brother-in-law, Ed Morga, she volunteered at the Women’s Sanctuary, Paws for Cause, and most recently, at the NARMC Auxiliary Thrift Store, where she was recognized regularly for the amount of hours she donated.
Rachel was full of life, chatty and always had a story about her life and family. She appreciated country living and she had a wonderful group of friends, including her Latina Ladies group.
Rachel is survived by her husband, John Gonzalez; her sisters, Ida Ybarra and Rebecca Morga; her children, Ronald Cavanas, Sharon Pullar, Cindy Urquidez, James Cavanas and Charles Gonzalez; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Richard, Linda, Renee and her children, Max, Donald and Craig Cavanas.
A memorial service is being held in California. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to NARMC Auxiliary Thrift Store.
